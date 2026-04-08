UK house prices fall 0.5% to £299,677 amid Iran conflict
Business
House prices in the UK slipped by 0.5% in March 2026, with the average home now at £299,677.
This drop comes after energy prices shot up due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, making everything from bills to mortgages more expensive and putting a pause on hopes for interest rate cuts this year.
Mortgage rates rise, Amanda Bryden warns
Mortgage rates have jumped as a result of higher inflation expectations and global uncertainty.
Amanda Bryden from Halifax notes that the longer the uncertainty continues, the more it could affect housing demand, hinting that if things don't settle down soon, buying a home might stay tough for a while.