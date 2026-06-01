UK house prices fall 0.6% in May amid Iran conflict Business Jun 01, 2026

UK house prices slipped by 0.6% in May, the first dip this year, bringing the average property down to £278,024.

Growth has slowed, with annual rates now at 1.7%.

The main culprits? Higher energy costs and borrowing rates, both linked to the conflict in Iran, have made buying tougher and cooled demand.