UK payments overhaul: What you need to know Business Feb 17, 2026

DeliveryCo is expected to be established (no firm date given) — a fresh, industry-led company to upgrade payment systems and make things smoother for everyone, though implementing the new payments infrastructure will take longer, with the alternative system targeted for launch by 2030.

It's stepping in after the old plan was dropped, with Pay.UK (the folks behind Faster Payments) one of the parties whose delivery responsibilities are to be clarified alongside regulators and DeliveryCo.