UK stocks set for 4th straight loss amid tensions, inflation Business Mar 27, 2026

UK stock markets were on track for a fourth straight week of losses, mostly because of rising Middle East tensions and inflation fears.

On Friday, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.7% and the FTSE 250 dropped 1.2%.

Investors are on edge after US President Trump extended Iran's deadline to reopen a key shipping route, following Tehran's rejection of a US 15-point proposal to end the war.