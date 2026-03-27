UK stocks set for 4th straight loss amid tensions, inflation
UK stock markets were on track for a fourth straight week of losses, mostly because of rising Middle East tensions and inflation fears.
On Friday, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.7% and the FTSE 250 dropped 1.2%.
Investors are on edge after US President Trump extended Iran's deadline to reopen a key shipping route, following Tehran's rejection of a US 15-point proposal to end the war.
AstraZeneca up, Lloyds hit, retail slows
Health care managed to shine, with AstraZeneca shares jumping after some good news from treatment trials.
Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group took a hit after an IT glitch exposed personal data of nearly half a million customers.
Retail sales slowed down in February and could get worse in March as oil prices climb.
British consumer confidence hits near-year low
British consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest point in almost a year, with people worried about price hikes and the economic fallout from ongoing global tensions.