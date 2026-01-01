UK to make crypto platforms report your transactions from 2026

Why should you care?

This move is all about cracking down on tax evasion and scams—think of it as the government's way of making crypto less "wild west."

You'll need to share your name, date of birth, address, country of residence, and Tax ID with your crypto provider.

Starting in 2027, HMRC will start swapping this data with tax authorities in 47 other countries.

If a platform doesn't play by the rules? They could get fined up to £300 per user.

So if you're investing or trading crypto—even just for fun—it's good to know how these changes might affect your privacy and taxes.