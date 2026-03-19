UK unemployment rate hits highest since early 2021
Business
Unemployment in the UK stayed at 5.2% for the three months up to January 2026, marking its highest point since early 2021.
The unemployment rate was 5.2% in the three months up to January 2026.
Paychecks are still growing
Paychecks are still growing, but not as fast:
Average weekly earnings (including bonuses) increased 3.9% in the three months to January 2026, a slight dip from before.
Wage growth was at its lowest in more than five years.
Implications for job seekers and students
With more people struggling to find jobs and pay rises slowing down, it could get tougher for many to keep up with living costs or plan ahead financially.
If you're thinking about your next steps after school or university, it's worth keeping an eye on these trends: they shape what opportunities might be out there.