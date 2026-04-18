Ukraine drones strike Russian oil and gas risking 40% exports
Ukraine has launched a series of drone attacks on Russian oil and gas sites, reportedly causing Russia to potentially lose up to 40% of its oil export revenue.
In response, Russia is warning European countries about "unpredictable consequences" if they keep supporting Ukraine's drone campaign.
Meanwhile, Europe is doubling down on aid: Germany announced a €300 million investment to strengthen Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, and Norway signed a €560 million deal to help boost Ukraine's military production.
Russia threatens European defense companies
Ukraine is targeting pipelines and export terminals to ramp up pressure on Russia to end the war.
President Zelenskyy called these attacks such deep strikes are now routine, saying they show how much Ukraine's own military tech has grown.
Russia isn't happy. It's now threatening European defense companies working with Ukraine, adding more tension to already shaky global oil markets.