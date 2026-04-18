Ukraine drones strike Russian oil and gas risking 40% exports Business Apr 18, 2026

Ukraine has launched a series of drone attacks on Russian oil and gas sites, reportedly causing Russia to potentially lose up to 40% of its oil export revenue.

In response, Russia is warning European countries about "unpredictable consequences" if they keep supporting Ukraine's drone campaign.

Meanwhile, Europe is doubling down on aid: Germany announced a €300 million investment to strengthen Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, and Norway signed a €560 million deal to help boost Ukraine's military production.