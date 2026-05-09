Why Nithin Kamath doesn't want you to invest in ULIPs

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has warned investors against the pitfalls of Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and endowment policies. In a post on X, he highlighted how these products continue to be sold aggressively despite years of warnings from financial experts and educators. Kamath said that when it comes to personal finance, the people keep making the same mistakes over and over again.

Financial pitfalls 'People keep falling for same pitches' Kamath has been critical of financial products that combine insurance with investments. He said, "ULIPs are usually a bad idea. Endowment policies are usually a bad idea." Despite all the articles, videos, and excel sheets explaining why these products are bad, people continue to fall for the same pitches. This is because they fail to see through the math and hidden catches of such bundled insurance-investment products.

Policy pitfalls Health insurance more complicated than ULIPs, endowment plans Kamath said that health insurance is more complicated than ULIPs and endowment plans. He explained that many policyholders only realize the restrictive clauses at the time of claims, leaving them to pay significant amounts from their own pockets despite having coverage. This makes health insurance a more complex area for ordinary investors as compared to other financial products.

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