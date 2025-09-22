Ultrahuman posts 1st-ever profit on booming smart ring sales Business Sep 22, 2025

Wearable tech brand Ultrahuman just posted its first-ever profit for FY25, bouncing back from last year's loss.

The company's revenue jumped to ₹565cr (up from ₹105cr), leading to a net profit of ₹73cr—all thanks to booming smart ring sales and more people signing up for subscriptions.