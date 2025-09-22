Next Article
Ultrahuman posts 1st-ever profit on booming smart ring sales
Wearable tech brand Ultrahuman just posted its first-ever profit for FY25, bouncing back from last year's loss.
The company's revenue jumped to ₹565cr (up from ₹105cr), leading to a net profit of ₹73cr—all thanks to booming smart ring sales and more people signing up for subscriptions.
Smart rings drive revenue, subscriptions help lift margins
Ultrahuman's smart rings brought in a massive 91% of total sales with a huge 9.5x jump in revenue.
Subscriptions added another ₹29cr and, while smaller, helped lift the company's margins and profitability.
The big shift toward software and recurring revenue is clearly paying off for this health tech player.