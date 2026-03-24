Ultrahuman's Ring Pro gets US import approval after last year's ban

The third-generation Ring Pro packs a 15-day battery (way longer than most), a dual-core processor for on-device smarts, and an upgraded PPG sensor for better sleep and recovery tracking. It's made from titanium, comes in four colors (Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium), and fits sizes 5-14. The PRO Case adds 45-day power backup and supports Qi wireless charging. Early US pre-orders start at $349 (shipping May 15), then they go up to $399.

Ultrahuman hopes to make a comeback in the smart ring market

About 2.6 million smart rings were sold in the US in 2025, but Ultrahuman has been losing ground to Oura, which now owns 85% of the market there.

The CEO is aiming for a comeback within six months, just as Oura has launched its Ring 4 in India.

If you're looking for something different from what everyone else is wearing, this could be worth checking out.