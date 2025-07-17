Next Article
UltraTech Cement experiences negative weekly returns
UltraTech Cement's stock slipped by 0.87% this week, landing at ₹12,455 per share on Thursday morning.
While that sounds like a setback, the bigger picture is brighter—over the past three months, the stock actually delivered more than 6% returns.
So if you're tracking quick moves, it's been a bit bumpy lately, but zooming out shows some solid growth.
UltraTech Cement's stock beta indicates high volatility
UltraTech's six-month beta sits at 1.2555, which basically means its price tends to swing more than the overall market—so expect some ups and downs if you're holding or thinking of buying in.
For those comfortable with a little risk and looking for long-term gains, this could still be one to watch.