Tata Neu HDFC Card introduces streaming perk
Tata Digital and HDFC Bank are giving Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card users four months of Spotify Premium for free—just redeem your unique code and register your card on Spotify's site or app.
It's Spotify's first-ever credit card tie-up in India, making music streaming a little easier on the wallet.
What the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card offers
The card gives up to 10% NeuCoins back on Tata Neu, 5% on other Tata brands, and 1.5% everywhere else.
You also get domestic airport lounge access, plus IHCL Silver Membership, digital onboarding, instant approval, and contactless payments.
For students or homemakers, there's even an option to get the card against a fixed deposit.
How to activate your Spotify Premium
The card comes in both RuPay and Visa versions.
If you're eligible (including new users), details for activating your free Spotify are sent via email, SMS, or the Tata Neu app—so keep an eye out!
This move adds more lifestyle perks for anyone looking to combine shopping rewards with entertainment benefits.