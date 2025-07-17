Tata Neu HDFC Card introduces streaming perk

What the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card offers

The card gives up to 10% NeuCoins back on Tata Neu, 5% on other Tata brands, and 1.5% everywhere else.

You also get domestic airport lounge access, plus IHCL Silver Membership, digital onboarding, instant approval, and contactless payments.

For students or homemakers, there's even an option to get the card against a fixed deposit.