Infosys share price live updates: Weekly return drops by -1.58%

Infosys is more stable than most tech stocks right now

While Infosys dipped slightly this week (-1.58%), it's up a strong 13.79% over the past three months.

The latest price hit ₹1,606.5 on July 17, and its huge market cap (₹6.68 lakh crore) shows people are still betting big on it—even as other tech stocks see more volatility.

Plus, its lower beta means Infosys has stayed steadier than most in a shaky market.