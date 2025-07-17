Next Article
Infosys share price live updates: Weekly return drops by -1.58%
Infosys shares climbed 2.39% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1,570.3 with over 91 lakh shares traded.
Even with some ups and downs in the IT sector lately, the company's solid earnings (₹64.32 per share) and a P/E ratio of 25 are keeping investor spirits high.
Infosys is more stable than most tech stocks right now
While Infosys dipped slightly this week (-1.58%), it's up a strong 13.79% over the past three months.
The latest price hit ₹1,606.5 on July 17, and its huge market cap (₹6.68 lakh crore) shows people are still betting big on it—even as other tech stocks see more volatility.
Plus, its lower beta means Infosys has stayed steadier than most in a shaky market.