Kotak Bank's weekly performance sees a decline
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares dipped 2.24% this week, landing at ₹2,175.
Even with the drop, the bank still holds a hefty market cap of ₹4.33 lakh crore.
If you've been following the stock for a while, it's actually up 2.64% over the last three months—so not all bad news for investors.
Stock has a P/E ratio of 19.58
Despite some ups and downs lately, Kotak Bank has stayed pretty steady compared to other stocks—its six-month beta is just 0.9076 (lower means less wild swings).
Plus, its P/E ratio sits at 19.58 and earnings per share are ₹111.28, signaling that while there are short-term bumps, the bank's performance hasn't gone off track in the bigger picture.