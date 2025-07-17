Kotak Bank's weekly performance sees a decline

Stock has a P/E ratio of 19.58

Despite some ups and downs lately, Kotak Bank has stayed pretty steady compared to other stocks—its six-month beta is just 0.9076 (lower means less wild swings).

Plus, its P/E ratio sits at 19.58 and earnings per share are ₹111.28, signaling that while there are short-term bumps, the bank's performance hasn't gone off track in the bigger picture.