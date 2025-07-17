Nestle India's weekly returns reach 1.33%

Nestle India's financials and market performance

With a huge market cap of over ₹2.37 lakh crore and steady three-month returns of 3.22%, Nestle India is looking solid financially.

Its low volatility (beta of 0.49) means it's seen as a stable pick for those who prefer less risk in their investments—making it pretty appealing if you're looking for reliability in the Indian stock market right now.