Titan Company share price live updates: Weekly returns dip
Titan Company—big name in jewelry and watches—saw its stock dip just 0.43% this week to ₹3,418.40.
But zoom out, and the bigger picture looks bright: shares are up 4.44% over three months and 7.57% so far this year.
Strong business performance last quarter
Titan's business is still on a roll. Jewelry sales jumped 18%, watches grew by 25%, and international business soared by nearly 50% last quarter.
With a market cap of over ₹3 lakh crore, it's not slowing down anytime soon.
A look at the share price target
Some ups and downs in gold prices plus global tensions have made shoppers pause lately, but most analysts aren't worried.
In fact, 23 out of 35 experts say "buy," with Morgan Stanley setting a target price of ₹3,876—showing plenty of confidence in Titan's future even with short-term bumps.