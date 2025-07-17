Bharti Airtel faces 4.11% weekly decline Business Jul 17, 2025

Bharti Airtel's stock inched up 0.82% to ₹1,920.90 on Wednesday, even though it slipped 4.11% over the past week—so not all smooth sailing lately.

Still, if you zoom out a bit, it's up 6.25% over three months, which isn't too shabby.