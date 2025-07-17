Next Article
Bharti Airtel faces 4.11% weekly decline
Bharti Airtel's stock inched up 0.82% to ₹1,920.90 on Wednesday, even though it slipped 4.11% over the past week—so not all smooth sailing lately.
Still, if you zoom out a bit, it's up 6.25% over three months, which isn't too shabby.
Airtel's market cap is ₹11.8 lakh crore
As of Wednesday morning, the last trade was at ₹1,943.7. Airtel's market cap sits at a massive ₹11.8 lakh crore with about 61k shares traded recently.
The P/E ratio is 35.17 and earnings per share are ₹55.06—numbers that show the company's making profits but also hint at some market volatility (beta is 1.1466).