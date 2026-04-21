UltraTech Cement tops 200 million tons annually, biggest outside China
Business
UltraTech Cement just crossed the 200 million tons a year mark, making it the biggest cement maker outside China.
This boost comes after opening new grinding units in Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Vizag, so yeah, they're really stepping up their game.
UltraTech Cement targets 240 million tons, ₹16,000cr
UltraTech isn't stopping here: they're aiming for over 240 million tons a year soon.
Their cement is already powering major projects like the New Parliament Building and Mumbai Coastal Road.
Backed by Aditya Birla Group, they're also investing over ₹16,000 crore to expand further and are focusing on greener production by cutting carbon emissions and using alternative fuels.