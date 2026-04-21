UltraTech Cement tops 200 million tons annually, biggest outside China

UltraTech Cement targets 240 million tons, ₹16,000cr

UltraTech isn't stopping here: they're aiming for over 240 million tons a year soon.

Their cement is already powering major projects like the New Parliament Building and Mumbai Coastal Road.

Backed by Aditya Birla Group, they're also investing over ₹16,000 crore to expand further and are focusing on greener production by cutting carbon emissions and using alternative fuels.