UltraTech hits 200MT capacity in India, targets 240MT by 2028

UltraTech total reaches 205.5MT

Over the past decade, UltraTech has tripled its capacity through new plants and smart takeovers, snapping up names like L&T Cement, Jaypee Cement, and Binani Cement.

Their latest grinding units in Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Visakhapatnam helped push their total (including international sites) to 205.5 million metric tons.

As Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla put it, "No cement company in the world has added capacity at this pace in the last decade."