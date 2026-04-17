UltraTech hits 200MT capacity in India, targets 240MT by 2028
UltraTech Cement just crossed 200 million metric tons of production capacity in India, making it the country's top cement maker and the biggest outside China.
The company isn't stopping here; it's planning to ramp up to 240 million metric tons by fiscal 2028, with about ₹16,000 crore set aside each year for expansion.
UltraTech total reaches 205.5MT
Over the past decade, UltraTech has tripled its capacity through new plants and smart takeovers, snapping up names like L&T Cement, Jaypee Cement, and Binani Cement.
Their latest grinding units in Shahjahanpur, Patratu, and Visakhapatnam helped push their total (including international sites) to 205.5 million metric tons.
As Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla put it, "No cement company in the world has added capacity at this pace in the last decade."