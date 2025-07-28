Umiya Mobile's ₹24.88cr IPO opens today: Key details here Business Jul 28, 2025

Umiya Mobile, a Rajkot-based mobile retailer, is opening its IPO from July 28-30, offering 37.7 lakh new shares at ₹66 each to raise about ₹24.88 crore.

The shares will list on the BSE SME platform on August 4.

Most of the funds—₹19 crore—will go toward paying off debt, with the rest for general business needs.

Retail investors can join in with a minimum investment of ₹2.64 lakh (4,000 shares), while high-net-worth individuals need to invest at least ₹3.96 lakh (6,000 shares).