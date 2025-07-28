Umiya Mobile's ₹24.88cr IPO opens today: Key details here
Umiya Mobile, a Rajkot-based mobile retailer, is opening its IPO from July 28-30, offering 37.7 lakh new shares at ₹66 each to raise about ₹24.88 crore.
The shares will list on the BSE SME platform on August 4.
Most of the funds—₹19 crore—will go toward paying off debt, with the rest for general business needs.
Retail investors can join in with a minimum investment of ₹2.64 lakh (4,000 shares), while high-net-worth individuals need to invest at least ₹3.96 lakh (6,000 shares).
Retail giant with over 200 stores
Umiya Mobile runs 218 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra and sells phones and electronics from big brands like Apple and Samsung.
Their lineup covers everything from mobiles and smartwatches to laptops and home appliances.
They reach both cities and smaller towns through their own outlets and retail partners.
Revenue up by 33% in FY25
In FY25, Umiya Mobile's revenue jumped by 33% to ₹601 crore, while net profit soared by 141% to ₹5.66 crore—even though margins stayed thin at a PAT margin of 0.94%.
The company employed around 127 people as of this year.