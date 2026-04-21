UN forecasts India economy growth at 6.4% 2026, 6.6% 2027 Business Apr 21, 2026

The United Nations just shared that India's economy is on track to grow by 6.4% in 2026, with an even better 6.6% expected in 2027.

Last year, India posted a strong 7.4% growth, helped by solid local demand and export pushes before new US tariffs hit, even though exports to the United States took a big dip later in the year.