Unacademy founders launch Longshot Capital for AI and deep tech
Business
Unacademy's co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini are starting a new venture capital fund called Longshot Capital, aimed at backing startups in artificial intelligence and deep tech.
They've secured commitments of about ₹300 crore and are looking to reach their first close by January 2027.
Unacademy founders pivot after upGrad acquisition
This move comes less than two months after Unacademy was acquired by UpGrad, marking a big shift for Munjal and Saini from building an edtech company to supporting the next wave of tech innovation.
Their hands-on startup experience could help them spot fresh talent and game-changing ideas in these fast-growing sectors.