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Home / News / Business News / Ahead of upGrad merger, Unacademy's test-prep chief Sumit Jain resigns 
Ahead of upGrad merger, Unacademy's test-prep chief Sumit Jain resigns 
Jain will continue to work in advisory capacity after June 30

Ahead of upGrad merger, Unacademy's test-prep chief Sumit Jain resigns 

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 19, 2026
01:12 pm
What's the story

Sumit Jain, the CEO of Unacademy's test-prep business, has resigned from his full-time role. The decision comes ahead of a potential merger between Unacademy and upGrad Education. Jain will continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity after June 30, his last day in a full-time operating role. The transition comes as both Unacademy and upGrad have filed for merger approval with India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Legacy

Jain joined Unacademy in 2020

Jain joined Unacademy in 2020 after the SoftBank-backed edtech firm acquired his start-up OpenTalk. He was appointed as the CEO of Unacademy's test-prep business last year. Gaurav Munjal, co-founder of Unacademy, praised Jain for his significant contributions to the company. He said Jain built two strong pillars for Unacademy: Graphy and their offline Business.

Impact

Munjal credits Jain for making Graphy a profitable business

Munjal highlighted Jain's role in making Graphy a profitable business for Unacademy. He also credited him with the acquisition of Spayee, its merger with Graphy, and scaling it. Munjal added that Jain helped make their offline business profitable by focusing on unit economics and eventually converting them into franchises. The proposed merger with upGrad is expected to strengthen the company's position in the online test-preparation space across various categories like UPSC, JEE, NEET, and GATE.

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