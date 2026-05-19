Jain will continue to work in advisory capacity after June 30

Ahead of upGrad merger, Unacademy's test-prep chief Sumit Jain resigns

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm May 19, 202601:12 pm

What's the story

Sumit Jain, the CEO of Unacademy's test-prep business, has resigned from his full-time role. The decision comes ahead of a potential merger between Unacademy and upGrad Education. Jain will continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity after June 30, his last day in a full-time operating role. The transition comes as both Unacademy and upGrad have filed for merger approval with India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).