Uncia raises $3 million to expand its AI-powered lending platform

Uncia is teaming up with IIT Madras to build smarter AI models

Uncia already handles over ₹2 lakh crore in loans and wants to use this funding to grow its presence in India and expand into the Middle East, North Africa and North America to reach more customers worldwide.

It is teaming up with IIT Madras to build smarter AI models for better loan decisions.

Pavestone's Srikanth Tanikella says it invested because Uncia is tackling big problems in lending with real tech solutions, something investors are especially excited about right now.