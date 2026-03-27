Uncia raises $3 million to expand its AI-powered lending platform
Uncia, an AI-powered lending platform from Hyderabad, just scored $3 million in funding from Pavestone.
The cash boost will help Uncia grow its presence in India and branch out to the Middle East, North Africa, and North America.
Its software makes it easier for lenders to manage loans and supply chain finance.
Uncia is teaming up with IIT Madras to build smarter AI models
Uncia already handles over ₹2 lakh crore in loans and wants to use this funding to grow its presence in India and expand into the Middle East, North Africa and North America to reach more customers worldwide.
It is teaming up with IIT Madras to build smarter AI models for better loan decisions.
Pavestone's Srikanth Tanikella says it invested because Uncia is tackling big problems in lending with real tech solutions, something investors are especially excited about right now.