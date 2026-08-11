Unclaimed ₹86,917.08cr moved to RBI Depositor Education and Awareness Fund
₹86,917.08 crore is sitting unclaimed in Indian banks and has now been moved to the RBI's Depositor Education and Awareness Fund as of June 30, 2026.
This includes money from savings and current accounts, which become inoperative after more than two years of no customer-induced transactions and are transferred after 10 years, and old fixed deposits that are transferred if unclaimed for 10 years after maturity.
Inactive after 2 years still claimable
If a bank account isn't used for two years, it goes inactive. After 10 years, any leftover cash is sent to the RBI.
The good news? You or your family can still claim this money anytime through the bank or RBI.
The RBI has already returned over ₹17,400 crore to rightful owners by mid-2026.
UDGAM portal and outreach recovered ₹7,320cr
The RBI's made it easier to track down lost funds: banks now update lists of unclaimed deposits online and reach out to customers.
There's also the UDGAM portal where you can search across banks for forgotten accounts.
Thanks to these efforts, including the "Your Money, Your Right" campaign, ₹7,320 crore has found its way back home as of June 30, 2026.