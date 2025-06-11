Why compound interest matters for your savings goals
What's the story
We all know that compound interest can do wonders for our savings.
Unlike simple interest, which is calculated only on the principal amount, compound interest is calculated on the principal and the accumulated interest.
Your money will grow at an increasing rate, making it a great tool for long-term savings.
Here's how you can leverage compound interest to maximize your savings.
Tip #1
The power of compounding
Compounding works by reinvesting the interest you earn back into the principal amount, allowing your investment to grow exponentially over time.
For instance, if you invest ₹1,000 at an interest rate of 5% per annum, a year later you'll have ₹1,050.
In the second year, you'll earn 5% on ₹1,050 rather than just ₹1,000.
This cycle continues as long as you keep reinvesting the earned interest.
Tip #2
Start early for maximum benefits
The earlier you start saving with compound interest in mind, the more significant your returns will be over time.
Even small amounts saved regularly can grow substantially due to compounding effects.
For instance, starting a savings plan in your 20s rather than your 30s could result in thousands more by retirement age because of additional years of compounding.
Tip #3
Frequency matters: Monthly vs Annually
The frequency of compounding interest can affect how much money you'll make over time.
Monthly compounding yields higher returns than annual compounding as you can apply earned interest back into the principal balance more frequently.
Hence, opt for accounts or investments that offer monthly or even daily compounding.
Tip #4
Consider inflation's impact on savings
While compound interest can grow your savings substantially over time, you must also account for the impact of inflation on purchasing power.
Inflation diminishes the value of money over time, so you must ensure that the return rate on your investment exceeds inflation to keep your wealth growing in real terms through compounded savings strategies.