What's the story

Credit score, also referred to as CIBIL score in India, is an integral part of determining an individual's financial health.

These scores, which range between 300 and 900, are utilized by lenders to gauge the risk involved in lending money or extending credit to an individual.

A higher score means lower risk, resulting in better loan terms.

Here's how credit scores work and the factors affecting them to help you maintain long-term financial stability.