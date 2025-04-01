What's the story

India's new income tax regime comes into effect today, marking a major shift in the country's fiscal policy.

The Finance Bill 2025, which was passed by Parliament on March 27, brings several changes to the current tax slabs.

For salaried individuals making up to ₹12.75 lakh per annum, there will be no tax liability under this new system owing to a standard deduction of ₹75,000.