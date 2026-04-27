Secured loans: What they are actually

Secured loans are a common financial tool, allowing borrowers to use an asset as collateral. This reduces the risk for lenders, making secured loans generally easier to get and cheaper than unsecured ones. Knowing the different types of secured loans can help you make informed borrowing decisions. Here are the most common types of secured loans, their features, and how they can benefit you.

Tip 1 Home equity loans: Borrowing against your home A home equity loan lets you borrow money by leveraging the equity in your home. The amount you can borrow is usually based on the difference between your home's market value and what you owe on your mortgage. These loans often come with lower interest rates because they are backed by real estate. However, failing to repay could result in losing your home.

Tip 2 Auto loans: Financing your vehicle purchase Auto loans are specifically designed for purchasing vehicles and are secured against the vehicle itself. The car acts as collateral, which is why these loans tend to have lower interest rates than personal loans. The loan amount usually covers a percentage of the vehicle's purchase price, and repayment terms commonly range from three to seven years.

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Tip 3 Secured personal loans: Borrowing with collateral Secured personal loans allow borrowers to pledge an asset, like savings accounts or certificates of deposit, as collateral for personal expenses, like medical bills or home improvements. These loans often come with lower interest rates than unsecured personal loans, since they pose less risk to lenders. The collateral remains with the lender until the loan is repaid in full.

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Tip 4 Mortgage loans: Financing your home purchase Mortgage loans are perhaps the most common type of secured loan, used for buying homes. The property itself serves as collateral against these long-term loans, which usually have repayment periods of 15 to 30 years. While mortgage rates can fluctuate depending on market conditions, they tend to be lower than other forms of borrowing due to their secured nature.