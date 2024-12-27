Summarize Simplifying... In short Unimech Aerospace's IPO saw a robust response, with shares priced between ₹745-785.

Investors can check their allotment status online via BSE's website or KFin Technologies.

The funds raised will be used for machinery purchases, working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Unimech, founded in 2016, specializes in engineering and producing complex tools.

By Akash Pandey 12:23 pm Dec 27, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is finalizing the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) today. The company's shares will debut on the NSE and BSE on December 31. The ₹500-crore IPO, which was open for subscription between December 23 and December 26, saw strong demand, being oversubscribed by a whopping 175 times.

Investor response

Strong demand across investor categories

The price band for the Unimech Aerospace IPO was fixed at ₹745-785 per share. The issue received a stellar response from all investor categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) spearheaded the demand, subscribing 317.63 times their portion in the IPO, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 264 times. Retail investors also displayed strong interest, subscribing their portion over 56.74 times. Today morning, the GMP for Unimech's issue stood at ₹630, translating to a premium of 80% above issue price of ₹785.

Allotment status

How to check Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status

Investors can check their allotment status through BSE's website or KFin Technologies, the IPO registrar. On the BSE website, they have to select "Equity" as the issue type and select "Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd" from the dropdown. After entering their application number or PAN, they can check their status. On KFin Technologies's website, investors follow a similar process using their PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

IPO details

Fund allocation and company overview

Prior to the IPO, Unimech Aerospace raised ₹149.5 crore from anchor investors by allotting 19.05 lakh shares at ₹785 apiece. The IPO included an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹250 crore and a fresh issue of ₹250 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for purchasing machinery and equipment, meeting working capital requirements, repaying/prepaying certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Founded in 2016, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd specializes in engineering and producing complex tools.