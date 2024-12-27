Summarize Simplifying... In short Tata Group, a global business giant, is set to create half a million jobs in the next five years, expanding its workforce in diverse sectors like retail, tech services, aviation, and hospitality.

The company, which recently began constructing seven new manufacturing facilities, including India's first semiconductor fab, has seen its combined revenue for FY24 surpass $165 billion.

The group's chairman, Chandrasekaran, expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the potential of AI-led breakthroughs in healthcare and mobility.

The new job opportunities will be distributed across sectors

Tata Group plans to create 500,000 jobs in 5 years

By Mudit Dube 12:03 pm Dec 27, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Tata Group, led by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, has announced ambitious plans to create half a million jobs over the next five years. The new job opportunities will be distributed across sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), solar equipment, and other critical hardware industries. The move comes as part of Tata's strategy to bolster its presence in these key areas and contribute to India's economic growth.

Workforce distribution

Tata Group's current workforce and future expansion

Currently, Tata Group employs over a million people, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) making up 60% of the workforce. Tata Steel comes next with a headcount of 78,321. The new job opportunities won't just be in hardware industries but will also go into fields such as retail, technology services, aviation, and hospitality. Chandrasekaran said he was excited about the convergence of economic opportunity and social progress in AI and manufacturing.

Business growth

Tata Group's new manufacturing facilities and market performance

Tata Group recently started building over seven new manufacturing facilities. These include India's first semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor plant in Assam. The group's combined revenue for FY24 crossed $165 billion with a net profit exceeding the $10 billion mark. As of December 26, 2024, there are 26 companies on the bourses with a combined market cap of $373 billion.

Tribute

Chandrasekaran pays tribute to Ratan Tata

In his year-end note, Chandrasekaran paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, saying, "Our Group has lost an irreplaceable role model and leader. And I have lost a cherished mentor and friend." He also emphasized the company's commitment to India's future and claimed AI-led breakthroughs in healthcare and mobility can help humanity as a whole. The chairman ended his message with an optimistic outlook for the coming year.