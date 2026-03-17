Union Bank gets nod to raise ₹25,000 crore in bonds

The funds will go toward building infrastructure and supporting affordable housing across India, so think roads, energy projects, and homes people can actually afford. These bonds are also pretty appealing to investors since they're exempt from some usual banking requirements (like SLR and CRR), making them a smart pick.

Initial tranche to have ₹3,000 crore base offer

Union Bank's total bond program is set at ₹25,000 crore; the bonds (including the initial tranche) will carry a 10-year tenor.

The first round will offer ₹3,000 crore as a base amount with an option to scale up by another ₹4,500 crore if needed.

It's all part of the bank's bigger plan to boost development where it matters most.