Union Bank gets nod to raise ₹25,000 crore in bonds
Union Bank of India just got the go-ahead to raise up to ₹25,000 crore by issuing bonds.
Announced on March 16, 2026, this includes ₹20,000 crore for long-term infrastructure bonds and ₹5,000 crore for green or sustainable projects.
The bank plans to kick things off with a 10-year bond tranche worth ₹7,500 crore before the end of March.
Funds will go toward building infrastructure and supporting affordable housing
The funds will go toward building infrastructure and supporting affordable housing across India, so think roads, energy projects, and homes people can actually afford.
These bonds are also pretty appealing to investors since they're exempt from some usual banking requirements (like SLR and CRR), making them a smart pick.
Initial tranche to have ₹3,000 crore base offer
Union Bank's total bond program is set at ₹25,000 crore; the bonds (including the initial tranche) will carry a 10-year tenor.
The first round will offer ₹3,000 crore as a base amount with an option to scale up by another ₹4,500 crore if needed.
It's all part of the bank's bigger plan to boost development where it matters most.