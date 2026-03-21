Union Bank of India has raised ₹3,000cr via bonds

Union Bank of India has raised ₹3,000 crore through the issue of senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, transferable long-term bonds on a private placement basis. The bonds have a coupon rate of 7.16% per annum and consist of 300,000 bonds worth ₹1 lakh each. The issue opened and closed yesterday.

Oversubscription Issue was oversubscribed by qualified institutional buyers The bond issue was oversubscribed by qualified institutional buyers, receiving bids worth ₹9,379.82 crore. This is 3.12 times the base issue size of ₹3,000 crore and the bank accepted bids of around ₹3,000 crore at the cut-off rate. The allotment of bonds is expected to take place on March 24, 2026.

Financial overview Union Bank's asset quality improved sequentially Union Bank's slippages at the end of the December quarter stood at ₹1,853 crore, lower than ₹2,151 crore in September. The lender's asset quality also improved sequentially with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improving to 3.06% from 3.29% in September, and net NPA improving to 0.51% from 0.55%. In absolute terms, GNPA improved to ₹31,121 crore at the end of the December quarter from ₹32,085 crore in September, while its net NPAs stood at ₹5,102 crore against last quarter's ₹5,209 crore.

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