Union Bank of India seeks LTCG tax cuts for investors

Union Bank of India is asking the government to reduce the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments held for one to three years and fully exempt holdings beyond three years.

They say this could help investor returns and attract steady foreign money by reducing the current 12.5% tax on these holdings.

The bank also suggests lowering the hefty top 30% tax on bank deposit interest to around 15% to 20%, or matching it with income tax slabs, making saving in banks a bit more rewarding.