Union Bank's Q1 profit rises 12%, stock falls 4%

Shares of Union Bank of India fell nearly 4% to ₹140.80 on the BSE today. This comes after the public sector lender posted a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for Q1 FY26. The bank's net profit rose to ₹4,115.5 crore in the June quarter from ₹3,679 crore in the same period last year. However, analysts had expected a higher figure of around ₹4,245 crore for this period.

Financial performance Total income increases to ₹31,791 crore Union Bank's total income also increased to ₹31,791 crore in the June quarter from ₹30,874 crore a year ago. The bank's total business witnessed a 5% growth to ₹22.14 lakh crore, up from ₹21.08 lakh crore at the end of June 2024. However, net interest income (NII) saw a decline of 3.2% YoY to ₹9,112.6 crore from ₹9,412 crore last year.

Financial adjustments Provisions and contingencies rise The bank's provisions and contingencies rose to ₹1,664.5 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹1,543.9 crore in the March quarter. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to ₹1,152 crore from ₹1,675.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Last month, Union Bank had cut its lending rates by 50 basis points across the board on EBLR and RLLR for retail and MSME borrowers.