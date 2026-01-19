Union Budget 2026: Aircrafts may get infrastructure status Business Jan 19, 2026

Big update for Indian aviation: the 2026-27 Union Budget is expected to give aircraft "infrastructure status."

This could make it much easier (and cheaper) for airlines—especially smaller ones—to buy new planes, since they'll be able to access better loan deals and lower interest rates.

With over 1,700 new aircraft already on order, this move aims to keep the momentum going and help more players join the skies.