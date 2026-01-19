Union Budget 2026: Aircrafts may get infrastructure status
Big update for Indian aviation: the 2026-27 Union Budget is expected to give aircraft "infrastructure status."
This could make it much easier (and cheaper) for airlines—especially smaller ones—to buy new planes, since they'll be able to access better loan deals and lower interest rates.
With over 1,700 new aircraft already on order, this move aims to keep the momentum going and help more players join the skies.
Why it matters
Getting infrastructure status means airlines can tap into loans with friendlier terms under RBI's rules—think longer repayment periods and more lenders (even insurance companies).
It's a step that follows what shipping vessels got recently, showing that India wants to support big industries with high startup costs.
For startups and small operators, this could be just what they need to finally take off.