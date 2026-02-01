Fund allocation for food processing sector reduced in Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2026 , her ninth consecutive central budget. In this year's Budget, a significant allocation of ₹4,061.43 crore has been made to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. This is a decrease from the last year's allocation of around ₹4,364 crore for FY25.

Sector growth Government's commitment to food processing sector The government's commitment to the food processing sector is evident in its continued support, as reflected in the budget allocation. The sector plays a crucial role in boosting farm income and generating off-farm jobs. It also helps reduce post-harvest losses in agriculture and related sectors by investing in preservation and processing infrastructure both on- and off-farm.

Sector initiatives Initiatives launched to boost growth The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has launched several initiatives to boost the growth of the sector. These plans have been highly successful in 2025, with a significant increase in the share of processed food exports in total agri-food exports. The share increased from 13.7% in 2014-15 to an impressive 20.4% in 2024-25, according to official data.

