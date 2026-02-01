Union Budget 2026: No change in gold, silver import duties

Silver imports are taxed at a 6% duty for eligible Indian residents. However, ineligible ones have to shell out a whopping 36% tax. This includes a 35% basic customs duty and the same 1% AIDC as gold. Both metals also attract a uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 3%.

Market impact

No update on bullion import duty

There was some confusion when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the tariff rate on all dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20% to 10%. However, market experts have clarified that this does not include gold and silver jewelry or any other precious metals. Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities said there was no update on import duty for bullion in Budget 2026, which led to a negative reaction from domestic gold and silver markets.