Leather exporters get relief in Union Budget 2026

India's leather and leather products exports have seen a marginal decline of 0.23% to $3.3 billion during the April-December period of 2025-26. The proposed duty-free imports are expected to cushion this fall and help boost the sector's performance in international markets.

Policy change

Extended export timeline for final products

Sitharaman also proposed extending the export timeline for final products from six months to a year. This change is specifically aimed at exporters in the leather and textile garment sectors, giving them more time to complete their exports. The move is likely to ease some of the pressures on these sectors and improve their global competitiveness.