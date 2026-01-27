Union Budget 2026: What the real estate sector is hoping for
With the Union Budget around the corner, real estate players are pushing for more support to make homes affordable—think bigger tax breaks, better PMAY subsidies, and updated price caps.
Last year's budget put ₹15,000 crore toward finishing stuck projects and boosted funding for urban housing by 36%.
Why should you care?
If you're dreaming of owning a home someday, these changes could make loans cheaper and homes more accessible—especially in growing cities.
The industry wants higher tax deductions on home loan interest (up to ₹4-6 lakh), bigger limits on what counts as "affordable" housing in metros (₹65-85 lakh), and faster approvals.
CREDAI is also asking for new rental housing schemes and easier credit for low-income buyers—all moves that could shape your future options.