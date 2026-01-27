Union Budget 2026: What the real estate sector is hoping for

Why should you care?

If you're dreaming of owning a home someday, these changes could make loans cheaper and homes more accessible—especially in growing cities.

The industry wants higher tax deductions on home loan interest (up to ₹4-6 lakh), bigger limits on what counts as "affordable" housing in metros (₹65-85 lakh), and faster approvals.

CREDAI is also asking for new rental housing schemes and easier credit for low-income buyers—all moves that could shape your future options.