Union Cabinet clears big changes to Electricity Act

Why should you care?

If you use a lot of electricity (think big businesses or campuses), supply rules could change after state regulators weigh in.

The reforms also let states set tariffs that actually reflect costs and plan to end cross-subsidies for industries and metros.

There's a push for more renewable energy, with penalties if targets aren't met.

While this could mean better service and more choices down the road, some groups worry it favors privatization over public good.