Union Cabinet clears ₹13,041 crore rail and road projects 

The first three railway projects are part of the Howrah-Chennai High Density Network route. They involve adding third and fourth lines on key sections.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "From Howrah to Chennai, we will ultimately have a complete quadrupled, four-line route."

The three projects on the Howrah-Chennai route will help create a continuous four-line corridor between Howrah and Chennai, allowing railways to operate more trains while improving freight movement and easing maintenance.