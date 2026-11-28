US shuts down United Fidelity Bank
What's the story
The United States has witnessed its biggest bank failure in over two years with the closure of United Fidelity Bank on Friday. The Indiana-based lender was found unable to meet its financial obligations, prompting regulators to shut it down. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) declared United Fidelity Bank as being in an "unsafe or unsound condition" and likely unable to pay its obligations.
Acquisition details
First Citizens Bank steps in to acquire United Fidelity's assets
In the wake of United Fidelity's closure, First Citizens Bank has stepped in to take over its loans, deposits, and other assets.
The deal involves $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits, and $3.1 billion in loans based on September 30 balances.
This is the largest bank failure since Republic Bank of Philadelphia was shut down in April 2024 with about $6 billion in assets, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data.
Regulatory oversight
FDIC estimates $1.83 billion hit to its Deposit Insurance Fund
The FDIC has been appointed as the receiver to oversee the operations of the failed bank and facilitate the transfer of its business.
The agency estimates that this closure will cost its Deposit Insurance Fund around $1.83 billion.
First Citizens Bank, headquartered in North Carolina, won the deal through a competitive bidding process, with an asset discount of about $2.6 billion without paying a premium on deposits.
Customer transition
Transition will be seamless for customers, says FDIC
The FDIC has assured that the transition will be seamless for United Fidelity's customers.
Deposit holders will automatically become First Citizens Bank customers without having to change their banking arrangements.
"Customers do not need to change their banking relationship and will retain all of their funds and deposit insurance coverage," the agency said.
The deal also expands First Citizens' physical presence with 22 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.