In the wake of United Fidelity's closure, First Citizens Bank has stepped in to take over its loans, deposits, and other assets.

The deal involves $5.9 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in deposits, and $3.1 billion in loans based on September 30 balances.

This is the largest bank failure since Republic Bank of Philadelphia was shut down in April 2024 with about $6 billion in assets, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data.