United Spirits Ltd, Associated Alcohol & Breweries challenge FSSAI rules
Big names in the alcohol world, United Spirits Ltd. (USL) and Associated Alcohol & Breweries, are taking on India's food safety regulator, FSSAI.
USL went to the Bombay High Court on August 1, 2026, challenging a directive about how its Baramati unit labels its drinks.
Just a day earlier, Associated Alcohol filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court after FSSAI questioned its use of certain flavors that supposedly mimic real alcoholic drinks.
FSSAI issued notices over mimic flavors
On July 10, FSSAI sent notices to several companies for allegedly breaking rules by using flavors that taste like standard drinks such as whiskey and rum.
The regulator says flavoring is fine, but not if it copies the actual drink itself.
Industry groups are now talking with FSSAI to clear things up. USL insists its labeling follows all guidelines.