United Spirits Ltd, Associated Alcohol & Breweries challenge FSSAI rules

Big names in the alcohol world, United Spirits Ltd. (USL) and Associated Alcohol & Breweries, are taking on India's food safety regulator, FSSAI.

USL went to the Bombay High Court on August 1, 2026, challenging a directive about how its Baramati unit labels its drinks.

Just a day earlier, Associated Alcohol filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court after FSSAI questioned its use of certain flavors that supposedly mimic real alcoholic drinks.