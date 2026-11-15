United States diesel prices fall to $5.998 per gallon
Good news if you drive or shop in the US diesel prices just slipped under $6 per gallon for the first time in two months, now sitting at $5.998.
This drop offers some much-needed relief to everyone feeling the pinch from higher transport and delivery costs lately.
U.S.-Iran tensions ease, supply rises
A few things lined up to make this happen: Tensions between the US and Iran have eased, which means less worry about oil supply issues worldwide.
Fall usually brings a dip in diesel demand after summer travel winds down.
Plus, refineries finishing up maintenance boosted fuel supply, and global oil prices (Brent crude) fell 18.5% over two weeks, all adding up to lower prices at the pump.