Unitree Robotics IPO drew nearly 9.8 million retail orders 0.0181% allocation

Unitree is aiming to raise $900 million through this IPO, putting its total value at around $9 billion.

Founded in 2016, the company has shifted from making four-legged robots to focusing on humanoid models like the G1 for schools and research labs.

Its revenue has jumped to 1.7 billion yuan, more than four times its previous-year figure, with over half coming from humanoids, but Unitree still faces competition and possible US regulatory hurdles as it steps into the spotlight.