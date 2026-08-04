Unity Small Finance Bank introduces tiered savings and FD rates

If your savings account balance is up to ₹1 lakh, you'll get 4.5% interest per year. Keep between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, and that jumps to 6%. Got more than ₹5 lakh? You'll earn the top rate of 7%.

For fixed deposits under ₹3 crore, general customers can snag up to 8% annual returns on a special 501-day plan, while seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.5%.

Plus, all deposits are insured under the DICGC scheme with insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor, subject to applicable rules, so your money's got a safety net.