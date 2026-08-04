Unity Small Finance Bank introduces tiered savings and FD rates
Unity Small Finance Bank just rolled out new interest rates for both savings accounts and fixed deposits, starting August 1, 2026.
The updated rates are now tiered, so what you earn depends on how much you keep in your account.
Savings 4.5-7% FDs 8-8.5% DICGC 5L
If your savings account balance is up to ₹1 lakh, you'll get 4.5% interest per year. Keep between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, and that jumps to 6%. Got more than ₹5 lakh? You'll earn the top rate of 7%.
For fixed deposits under ₹3 crore, general customers can snag up to 8% annual returns on a special 501-day plan, while seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.5%.
Plus, all deposits are insured under the DICGC scheme with insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor, subject to applicable rules, so your money's got a safety net.