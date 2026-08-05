Unity Small Finance Bank introduces tiered savings rates, monthly credit

Unity Small Finance Bank just rolled out new savings account interest rates, effective August 1, 2026.

Now, you'll get 4.5% per year for balances up to ₹1 lakh, 6% for above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh, and a solid 7% if your balance is above ₹5 lakh.

Plus, interest gets credited monthly, so you see returns more often.