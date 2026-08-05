Unity Small Finance Bank introduces tiered savings rates, monthly credit
Business
Unity Small Finance Bank just rolled out new savings account interest rates, effective August 1, 2026.
Now, you'll get 4.5% per year for balances up to ₹1 lakh, 6% for above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh, and a solid 7% if your balance is above ₹5 lakh.
Plus, interest gets credited monthly, so you see returns more often.
Unity SFB 501-day FD 8% general
If you're into fixed deposits, Unity SFB is offering some pretty competitive rates too: an 8% annual rate on its special 501-day FD for general customers (and seniors get bumped up to 8.5%).
For regular one-year FDs, it's 7.5% for general customers and 8% for seniors.
Compared to rivals like Utkarsh SFB, which offers up to 8.25% for seniors, Unity's new rates are definitely designed to keep customers happy and loyal.