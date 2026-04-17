Unsealed documents suggest Amazon urged sellers to raise Walmart prices
Business
Amazon's in hot water after unsealed court documents suggest it pushed sellers to raise their prices on rival sites like Walmart, just so Amazon's own prices would look better.
The evidence includes emails and seller testimonies, and the antitrust trial kicks off January 19, 2027.
California AG alleges Amazon penalized sellers
The case comes from a 2022 lawsuit by California's attorney general.
Sellers say if their products were cheaper elsewhere, Amazon would penalize them, sometimes by taking away perks like the "Buy Box," which led to big drops in sales.
While California argues this hurt competition, Amazon insists it was just keeping things fair for shoppers.