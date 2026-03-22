Why AC makers in India are worried ahead of summer

Unseasonal rains across India are posing a challenge to air conditioner (AC) manufacturers. The unusual weather pattern is likely to affect early summer demand, a peak sales period for cooling products. Adding to the industry's woes are price hikes due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising raw material costs like plastics.

Cost concerns Production cuts looming The price of plastics has gone up, which could also push up the prices of other large appliances like washing machines by 10-12%. The industry is also facing a reduction in LPG gas supply, which is affecting production. Haier India's President N S Satish warned that if this trend continues, there could be a 20-30% production cut just before peak month for ACs.

Cost impact Potential downgrading in product segments Satish also expressed his concerns over the rising price of plastic, a key component in large appliances like washing machines and refrigerators. He said that in segments such as washing machines, plastics account for 20% of material costs. "We will have to increase price by 10-12%," he added. This could even lead to downgrading within the segment where customers opt for lower-capacity, lower-quality products to offset increased costs.

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Future outlook Hope for demand uptick in April Despite the current challenges, AC manufacturers are hopeful for an uptick in demand as temperatures rise in April. Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP of Appliances Business at Godrej Enterprises Group, said he expects the situation to normalize by then. However, he also expressed concerns over a potential second price hike due to rising oil and plastic prices as well as increasing freight costs.

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